MP Farah Maalim Kicked Out Of Top Mombasa Hotel Over ‘Slaughter Gen Zs’ Statement

By: Citizen digital

Dadaab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim has been ejected from Sarovah Whitesands Beach Resort in Mombasa where he was staying, following controversial remarks he recently made against youthful Kenyan protesters in a now-viral video that has sparked online outrage.

Reports indicate that the MP checked into the hotel on Friday.

Sarovah Hotels and Resorts Kenya Managing Director Jimi Kariuki made the announcement after X users called out the resort for hosting Maalim.

Good evening. He is no longer a guest at our hotel. We asked him to leave the hotel earlier in the day. We do not in anyway condone his inflammatory and threatening statements against Kenyans and will not associate our brand with such a person. — Jimi Kariuki (@KariukiJimi) July 12, 2024

In the undated video, Maalim, while speaking in the Somali dialect, said that if he were the President of Kenya he would have slaughtered 5,000 young protesters daily.

A verified video translation revealed that the legislator was censuring Kenyan Gen Zs for their attempt to march to State House during the anti-finance Bill 2024 protests.

“This was an attempted coup, a clear attempted coup. Children of wealthy business owners, wealthy parents and kids raised on ill-gotten wealth, 80% from one tribe were dropped off in downtown and told to riot and take over State House and Parliament buildings,” he said.

“God forbid if I was president I would have slaughtered them, 5,000 of them daily. Serious, there is no two ways about it,” he said.

Maalim has defended himself saying the video was edited to paint him in a bad picture.

“It’s all editing, cutting and pasting, taking a word from here, another one from here and putting it together. There is a lot of nonsense there. It’s Somalis basically who would do that because I weighed in on their politics. It’s not the true picture,” he said.

He was subsequently summoned by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to shed light on his controversial comments.

The Wiper party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has also called for Maalim to be kicked out of the opposition-affiliated political outfit over the remarks.

Like this: Like Loading...