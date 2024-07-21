Horn of Africa to have warmer-than-usual temperatures in August-October

By: XINHUA

The Horn of Africa region will have warmer than usual temperatures during the August-October season, the climate prediction agency of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) said Saturday.

Temperatures in some countries of the region could rise up to 35 degrees Celsius, the Climate Prediction and Applications Center (ICPAC) of IGAD, a regional bloc, said in its latest update.

However, normal to cooler-than-normal temperatures would be recorded in some parts of eastern Sudan and the adjacent areas of Ethiopia and Eritrea, the ICPAC said.

Other countries that make up the Horn of Africa region are Djibouti, Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia and Uganda.

Besides the higher temperatures, the ICPAC noted, the eastern parts of the Horn of Africa are expected to be drier than usual during the August to October season, while the northern sector would be wetter than usual.

According to the ICPAC, the Horn of Africa is one of the regions most vulnerable to climate-related risks, experiencing “highly variable and erratic rainfall, together with rising temperatures, droughts and floods that have increased in frequency and intensity in recent years.”

