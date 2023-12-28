Somaliland, Somalia Leaders Resume Talks in Djibouti

By: STAFF WRITER

The leaders of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi and Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud have met in Djibouti to resume talks between the Somalia federal government and Somaliland.

Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh hosted the two Presidents at the Presidential Palace.

Meanwhile reports reaching from Djibouti say that upon his arrival in Djibouti, Somaliland President Muse Bihi held a prelude meeting with his host President Guelleh of Djibouti, and President Hassan Sheikh of Somali in opening the way forward for the resumption of the Talks between Somaliland and Somalia.

A statement on the matter published on the Facebook page of Djibouti leader Ismail Omer Guelleh noted that there was already a breakthrough in the resumption of the Talks. It notes that the Djiboutian President has been able to break the ice and paved the way for the stalled Talks to continue.

It read; “The Head of State, His Excellency Ismail Omar Guelleh, through the provision of a discussion and mediation platform, opened the way for the resumption of talks between the Federal Republic of Somalia and Somaliland.

“Speaking this Thursday at the Palais de la République, the resumption of talks between Somalia and Somaliland took place in the form of a hearing of direct interviews between President Hassan Cheikh Mahamoud and President Moussa Bihi Abdi.

“By restoring the dialogue between the two parties on one of the most crucial topics engaging their future, Djiboutian diplomacy thus succeeds, under the auspices of President Guelleh, the feat of breaking the ice between Somalia and Somaliland, such that the talks may resume”.

It further noted that President Guelleh has significantly inspired confidence in both Somaliland and Somalia hence the two sides are willing to resume, under his mediation, the talks that have been suspended since 2019.

Somaliland President accompanied the Ministers of Finance Dr. Saad Ali Shire, National Planning and Development Ahmed Mohamed Diriye (Toorno), Internal Affairs Mohamed Kahin Ahmed, Education and Science Ahmed Adan Buhane, and the Special Envoy of Somaliland in charge of Somaliland-Somalia dialogue Lady Edna Adan Ismail, who was already in Djibouti, ahead of the President’s delegation.

Meanwhile, The SomaliA delegation is led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is accompanied by the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ahmed Ma’alin Fiqi, the Minister of Commerce, Jibril Abdirashid, and the Special Envoy for the talks, Abdikarim Hussein Guled.

This story has been updated with additional information.

Like this: Like Loading...