Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi departed for Djibouti on Thursday, where he will meet with Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to continue talks between Somalia and Somaliland.

A press release from the Presidency of Somaliland stated, “The purpose of the President’s delegation is to continue the dialogue between Somaliland and Somalia, which will start at the level of Presidents.”

