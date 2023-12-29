Somaliland and Somalia agree to resume dialogue with a focus on reaching a deal on final status issues

By: Horndiplomat Staff writer

Somalia and Somaliland have agreed to establish full cooperation on matters of security and fighting organized crime. After two days of talks hosted by Djibouti’s President, Mr. Ismaïl Omar Guelleh the sides also agreed to restore peace and stability in conflict areas. The sides also pledged to agree on a roadmap for the talks within 30 days.

Key points agreed upon during the conference include:

1. Commencement of the Dialogue: Both parties have pledged to engage in a fair and impartial dialogue, ensuring that both sides’ concerns are acknowledged and addressed to reach a consensus that is satisfactory to all.

2. Roadmap Development: A 30-day period has been agreed upon to craft a detailed roadmap for the dialogue process. This roadmap is expected to serve as a guideline for future discussions and the resolution of issues.

3. Upholding Previous Agreements: Commitments were reaffirmed to respect and uphold agreements reached during meetings across various international cities from 2012 to 2020.

4: the Somalia government should acknowledge the genocide, brutality, and destruction of Somalia’s military government in Somaliland

5. Security Challenges: Both governments have committed to addressing security issues both independently and jointly, with particular attention to combating terrorism and resolving any emerging disputes.

6. Regional Peace Efforts: Cities and regions affected by historical conflicts are encouraged to pursue peace and stability, contributing to a favorable environment for the continuation of dialogue.

7. Maintaining Dialogue Integrity: Actions that could potentially disrupt the dialogue atmosphere are to be avoided, with both parties agreeing to maintain the dignity of the process.

8. Acknowledgement of Djibouti’s Role: The significant and balanced contribution of the Republic of Djibouti and President Guelleh in hosting and facilitating the dialogue has been recognized and commended by the leaders of Somalia and Somaliland.

The Djibouti Conference marks a hopeful beginning for the two parties, with the international community watching closely as Somalia and Somaliland navigate their path toward a peaceful and cooperative future.

The outcomes of this dialogue have the potential to reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Horn of Africa and set a precedent for conflict resolution in the region.

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT and SONN

