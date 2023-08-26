Somaliland President in crucial high-profile meeting with national leaders on current affairs of state

By M.A. Egge

The President of the Republic of Somaliland Musa Bihi Abdi convened on Saturday a crucial high profile large meeting that brought together the top leaders in the country to discuss the pros and cons in reflection of the losses caused by the clashes that took place on Friday in the areas surrounding the city of Lasanood.

The Head of State was flanked by his deputy Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismael Seyli’i in the meeting that also had Senate Speaker Suleiman Mohamoud Adan, Waddani Presidential candidate Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, several members of the cabinet and the top leadership of the Kulmiye party.

It is noteworthy to note that the focus of the meeting was on how to unite the people of Somaliland and solidify their entity as a unit in concerted effort for the defence of the nation.

Both the Head of State and the Waddani presidential candidate spoke to the nation in a bid to rally the populaces for the integrity of the nation and calling upon the people to stand together in support of the defence forces.

Mr. Abdirahman Irro underscored the fact that the people of the nation are solidly united in the defence of the country.

He said, “I vouch for the fact that the people of Somaliland that the nation is in solidarity for its defence hence the priority today is our focus on uniting the people”.

The President on his part first of all sent his condolences to the families and relatives of the soldiers who died in in the battles on Friday and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

He reassured the nation and the international community that despite the minor hiccup sustained that the nation and its defence forces were intact and that are in high spirits as ever.

He urged the people not to be negatively emotional but to be more steadfast since the military and their armaments are still intact just as their patriotism is.

He assured the nation that they will review the matters and mount a thoroughly articulate of the integrity of the nation.

He said, “It is of paramount importance and imperative that we should be united as a solid unit for us to impactfully sustain our nationhood and defend it”.

The President sent a clear message to the international community that it was still, and will continue, to safeguard the peaceful role in the world, whether it is along its national borders with its neighbours or along the international coastline..

The President warned the public against the bad news of the enemy’s conspiracy to destroy Somaliland, and beware of anything that harms their unity and togetherness.

The high-profile meeting held by the President with the leaders of the nation ended in a consensus and complete unity against any enemy that has come together to destroy the nation.

