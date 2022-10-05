Museveni’s son Muhoozi gets promoted after threatening Kenya with an invasion

By: Zakeriye Ahmed, Horndiplomat correspondent

Yoweri Museveni, the President and Commander in Chief of Uganda, promoted his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba to General after sacking him as Uganda’s army commander. Despite that, he was appointed Senior Presidential Advisor for special operations on October 4.

“After yesterday’s thoughtless tweets and threats against Kenya, Museveni has rewarded his brutal son with a fresh gift: The rank of full General! He will soon be “retired” as he awaits coronation as head of our country. All people who wish Uganda well must stop being indifferent!” Bobi Wine said while talking about General Muhoozi’s promotion.

General Muhoozi lost his job as commander of Uganda’s land forces after he made several controversial tweets about Kenya’s democracy and threatened an invading the neighbouring country of Kenya in two weeks.

“Dear KENYANS, you now understand what it means to live in Uganda under Gen. Museveni and his son, whom he gifted the highest military ranks and put him in charge of our land forces! Sadly, beneath the senseless tweets lies a monster who brutalises and tortures our people for fun!” former MP and well-known Ugandan politician Bobi Wine tweeted.

“History repeats itself? Uganda’s generals seeking to control Kenyan territory: 46 years after Idi Amin, it’s now Gen Muhoozi! That’s why Kenyans can’t take it lightly!” Ugandan Political and Human Rights activist Dr Kifefe Kizza-Besigye tweeted.

Many Ugandan see 48 years old, Muhoozi as a possible heir to his father, president Yoweri Museveni, who has been ruling Uganda since 1986.

