Danish Ambassador visits Somaliland, Discusses priority issues with government and civil society

By:MoDuale
Danish new Envoy to Somalia Ambassador Ole Thonke make a seven day visit to Somaliland to Discuss priority issues with government and civil society.
Danish Ambassador Ole Thonke met with Somaliland president muse bihi Abdi at presidential palace ,During the meeting the two sides discussed issues pertaining to the forthcoming parliamentary and local government elections.
according to Somaliland presidency, President Bihi and Amb. Ole had fruitful talks over the Somaliland Development Fund and Denmark’s remarkable efforts in playing significant role over the European donations in the SDF.
Pledging for the continuation of efforts in supporting Somaliland, Amb. Ole, reiterated that his government has the ultimate morale in contributing to Somaliland through SDF.
The Danish ambassador has also held talks with Somaliland electoral commission, Civil society ,chief of justice to ensure the major projects that Danish government supports in Somaliland.
The members of Somaliland national electoral commission received the Denmark Ambassador to Somalia at commission head office , Danish Ambassador praised NEC for its pivotal role in sustaining Somaliland’s democracy. The parties agreed to promote cooperation and partnership.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Thonke also met with the Somaliland civil societies organizations , according to a tweet the Forum Chairman posted, were of the same mind on how desirable and critical to the country’s democracy it was that women and youth were accommodated in the forthcoming twin elections for local councils and the parliament.
“Somaliland CSOs representatives met today with the Danish Ambassador Mr. OLE THONKE, it was discussed the upcoming elections and how women, youth and minority can be represented in the parliamentarian and local council elections,”Sonsaf chairman Anwar warsame said on Twitter.
Denmark is a strong supporter of the Somaliland development fund and the democratization process .