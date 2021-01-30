Somalia and international partners discuss quick resolution of electoral impasse

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo meets with diplomats from international partners held in Mogadishu on Saturday to discuss quick resolution of electoral impasse.
A statement from Villa Somalia noted that the President had agreed to a compromise and called on all parties to the process to work towards achieving a fair election.
“We have made compromises in regards to the implementation of the electoral process and that needs commitment and encouragement to ensure elections happen in accordance with the constitution,” the president said.
