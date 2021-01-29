Somaliland:Solja organized training of on improving journalists’ skills on Data-driven yeast

2-day training on improving journalists’ skills on Data-driven yeast conducted in Hargeisa which was organized by the Somaliland Journalists Association (SOLJA) in collaboration with Data4change. During the training provided practical lessons on data collection, understanding, cleaning, and communication through technological tools designed for media professionals.
More than 20 journalists from different media houses of Somaliland took benefit of this training, who have acquired knowledge of information research in line with the modern technology of the data journalism. This kind of data journalism skills training was one of the most effective trainings courses that SOLJA conducted at Ambassador Hotel.
At the end of the training, the Executive Director of the Somaliland Journalists Association (SOLJA), Ilyas Abdillahi Abdirahman, outlined the key importance of the training contents that needed to be applied to reporting news stories, the advanced tools of collecting, cleaning, understanding and data communication. The course material which was very challenging also translated into Somali which made very effective to be better understood for the course material.
Sakariye Ahmed Muhumed, Chairman of the Somaliland Journalists Association (SOLJA) spoke at length about SOLJA’s commitment to improving the knowledge of Somaliland journalists. Mr. Sakariye highlighted that the SOLJA is committed to continuing such effective pieces of training for media practitioners.
The Director-General of the Ministry of Information, Culture, and national guidance of Somaliland Mohamed Yusuf Ismail spoke on the benefits of the training and the role of SOLJA in the development of the knowledge and skills of journalists. “On behalf of the Ministry of Information, we look forward to working with SOLJA to improve the knowledge of Somaliland journalists”
Finally, the 20 journalists who participated in the training and received data skills were awarded certificates of completion by SOLJA Chairperson and Director-general of the ministry of information and national guidance