Ethiopian PM Visits Prosthetics Production Center January 28, 2021 By: Staff Reporter Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who has been away from the media for days today appeared on a visit to prosthetics production center in Addis Ababa . In a tweet, the Prime Minister said "Today I visited the prosthetics production for injured members of the armed forces and civilians." "What the volunteers and employees at the prosthetics production institute are doing for army members injured during the law enforcement operation and at other times, is commendable. "People like Solomon Amare, who come from abroad and volunteer for this great cause, should be greatly encouraged."