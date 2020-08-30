Czech delegation led by Senate speaker arrives in Taiwan

It was Minister Wu's honor to welcome @SenatCZ President @Vystrcil_Milos & the #CzechRepublic🇨🇿 delegation to #Taiwan🇹🇼. We wish the 90-strong group of freedom- & democracy-loving friends from the #EU all the best for the historic 6-day visit. #TaiwanCzechia2020 #DefendDemocracy pic.twitter.com/qvr0q15YFx

— 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) August 30, 2020