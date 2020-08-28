Turkey Delivers 12 Military Vehicles to Somalia

Turkey has delivered 12 new military armored vehicles to Somalia as part of bilateral military and financial cooperation agreements.
The vehicles will be used by Somalia’s special unit, namely Gorgor (Eagle), trained and mentored by the Turkish government.
“Today, we are here to receive this latest modern armored personnel carriers from our friendly and brotherly country Turkey and we are thanking them for their support to our military and country,” the Somali armed forces commander said.
The Turkish Ambassador to Somalia Mehmet Yilmaz attended the ceremony said his country will continue to support Somalia
“Pleasure to participate in the handover ceremony of the fully armored military vehicles donated by Turkey to Somali National Army. Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected “Kirpi” is the first fully armored vehicle owned by SNA. ” Turkish Embassy in Somalia said on Twitter
Meanwhile, Turkey has also delivered on Monday 12 off-road vehicles to Somalia, In a statement, it said the vehicles, which are meant for use over rough terrain, were supplied for the Somali 3rd (Eagle) Infantry Battalion.