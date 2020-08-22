Somaliland President receives Ethiopia New Consul general

Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi on Saturday received Ethiopia New Consul general, Amb Saed Abdilahi Jibril, at Presidential Palace in Hargeisa.
President bihi and Consular Sa’eed discussed a wide range of issues pertaining to the co-operation and Historical ties between Somaliland and Ethiopia in the field of development, trade, co-operation, and security in the Horn of Africa.
Earlier this month, Ethiopia has appointed Saed Abdilahi Jibril as the new Consul General to Somaliland, Prior to his appointment envoy Sa’eed was the deputy chancellor of Somaliland’s state-run Hargeisa university.
The new envoy replaces the former Ambassador Shamsudin Ahmed Roble who had been the resident diplomat in Hargeisa for more than one year.