Ethiopia appoints new Consul General To Somaliland

The newly appointed Ethiopian consul General to Somaliland Saed Abdilahi Jibril arrived in Hargeisa on last Sunday.
Earlier this month, Ethiopia has appointed Saed Abdilahi Jibril as the new Consul General to Somaliland, Prior to his appointment envoy Sa’eed was the deputy chancellor of Somaliland’s state-run Hargeisa university.
The new envoy replaces the former Ambassador Shamsudin Ahmed Roble who had been the resident diplomat in Hargeisa for more than one year.
The Director-General of Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr. Abdirizak Jama Nour has received in his office Mr. Saed Muhumed Jibril, the newly appointed Consul General of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Somaliland.
The two sides discussed how best to further promote the friendly relations between the two countries and to continue to enhance cooperation in trade, infrastructure development, and education,
The appointment of the diplomat comes barely a month after the Ethiopian delegation led by Finance minister Ahmed Shide has visited Somaliland and held bilateral meetings with Somaliland president.
