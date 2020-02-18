Somaliland: Bihi Welcomes Farmajo’s apology over Siad Barre atrocities

0

By:Jama Farah, Horndiplomat Contributor

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi welcomes recent apology given by Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo for 80s atrocities by previous government of Mohamed Siyad Barre.

While addressing a joint session of Parliament in Hargeisa, President Bihi said Farmaajo’s apology was the first such public admission of the massacres by Siad Barre regime on Somaliland in the late 1980s.

“The statement by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on February 13 was unprecedented. It was the first by a president of Somalia. We welcome the apology,” said Bihi.

This came days after the Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali had succeeded in having Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi and Somalia’s President Mohamed Abdilahi Farmajo meet at his office in Addis Ababa after the Africa Union Summit.

When President  Farmajo returned to Mogadishu he made a public apology to Somalilanders for the atrocities committed during the 1980s.

This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates.

© Horn Diplomat 2020

HornDiplomat -Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply