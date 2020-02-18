Somaliland: Bihi Welcomes Farmajo’s apology over Siad Barre atrocities

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi welcomes recent apology given by Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo for 80s atrocities by previous government of Mohamed Siyad Barre.
While addressing a joint session of Parliament in Hargeisa, President Bihi said Farmaajo’s apology was the first such public admission of the massacres by Siad Barre regime on Somaliland in the late 1980s.
“The statement by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo on February 13 was unprecedented. It was the first by a president of Somalia. We welcome the apology,” said Bihi.