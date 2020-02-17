By: Muse Yusuf, Horndiplomat regional correspondent

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki met with His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud today in Riyadh.

According to Yemane G. Meskel Eritrean Information minister, King Salman stressed the long-standing relations and vital common interests between the two countries and the readiness of Saudi Arabia to strengthen mutual cooperation.

Meanwhile, King Salman also applauded Eritrea’s role for peace & regional cooperation in the Horn of Africa & the Red Sea.

President Isaias Afwerki on his part thanked King Salman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their solidarity with Eritrea and added that Saudi Arabia and the countries of the region have primary responsibility for peace and development of the neighbourhood. This is a developing story, Please check back at the Horndiplomat for Updates. © Horn Diplomat 2020

