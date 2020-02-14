Somalia President renders public apology to Somaliland over Siad Barre atrocities

Somalia President Mohamed Abdilahi Mohamed Farmaajo has publicly apologized to the people of Somaliland over massacres by the former autocratic regime of Siad Barre in the late 1980s.
Speaking during the conclusion of the annual judiciary conference in Mogadishu, President Farmajo apologized for the atrocities against what he called our brothers in the North.
“It is imperative that we correct black chapters in our history. That which was regrettably incurred against the northerners needs to be acknowledged. An apology is due to the north as the national President and I need that you (Somalians) do so with me,” Farmajo said.
“I convey our regrets to the dead, the wounded, the traumatized,” he added.
“Somalia did not invade the north. What happened was not clan-driven. A system carried it out,” he said.
This is the first time that a president of Somalia apologized for the atrocities committed by the Somali government in the 1980s against the people of Somaliland.