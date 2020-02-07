Ethiopia, Djibouti Get AU Peace And Security Council Seat

Addis Ababa, February 7, 2020 -Ethiopia and Djibouti have been elected for a two-year membership of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union (AU). The Peace and Security Council (PSC) is the standing decision-making organ of the AU for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts. It is a collective security and early warning arrangement intended to facilitate timely and efficient responses to conflict and crisis situations in Africa. It is also the key pillar of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), which is the framework for promoting peace, security and stability in Africa. The PSC has 15 members with equal voting powers. All members are elected by the AU Executive Council and endorsed by the AU Assembly during its ordinary sessions. For continuity, five members are elected for three-year terms and 10 for two-year terms.

