US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Ethiopia

U.S. Department of State issued a statement today (February 5) announcing that U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Germany, Senegal, Angola, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and Oman from February 13-22, 2020.

According to the statement, the Secretary will travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia from February 17-19.

He will meet with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and President Sahle-Work Zewde to discuss joint efforts to promote regional security and to support Ethiopia’s historic political and economic reform agenda, the statement reads.

Secretary Pompeo will also meet with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat and deliver remarks.

