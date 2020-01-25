Somaliland:YOVENCO Congratulates the Approval of the Child Rights Act

Hargeisa, Somaliland- YOVENCO organization wishes to extend its deepest appreciation and warmest congratulations to the Somaliland Cabinet of Ministers for approving the first Child Rights Act in their 53rd sitting on the 23rd of January 2020.
The Convention on the Rights of the Child was adopted in 1989 and has subsequently become the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history. Accordingly, this remarkable approval marks a milestone for Somaliland as it joins 195 countries, which has already ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Children (CRC).
This historic event did not come about easily, but it has taken a serious commitment, a lot of effort, real collaboration and strong partnerships. However, this endeavor would hardly take shape without the leadership and devour of the Ministry of Employment, Social Affairs and Family, Therefore we would like to express our sincere thanks to the Minister of Employment, Social Affairs and Family Ms. Hinda Jama Gaani, the Director-General Mr. Abdirashed Ibrahim and the other officials of the Ministry. Likewise, civil society organizations and international organizations who have played a crucial role in the prioritization of Child Rights as a national issue through continuous advocacy must be duly recognized.
YOVENCO organization has been a relentless advocate for Child Rights many years now. We are very proud that we have been involved and contributed to this newly approved Child Rights Act from the beginning. YOVENCO prepared to keep championing Children’s causes, for we recognize that there is still much to be done in this space.
It is important to note that despite the positive step forward, we have not reached the end yet since the Act is not ratified as a law yet. We, therefore, plead the parliament to pass the Act into law. Moreover, we call to the government and other stakeholders to see through the ratification and implementation of the Child Rights Act.
Finally, Adoption and implementation of the Children’s Act will also be a challenge that requires domestic investment and building allies and partners to make a reality where children are protected in families and communities, which will subsequently enable Somaliland to become a country that is child-friendly.