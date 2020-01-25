No one can harm the brotherly relationship between Djibouti and Somaliland- Ilyas M. Dawaleh

By: Hassan Jama, Horndiplomat Correspondent in Djibouti
Djibouti Minister Of Economy and Finance in Charge of Industry Ilyas M. Dawaleh reacts the bilateral relationship between Somaliland and Djibouti.
Minister Dawaleh has reacted the local website that reports tension between Somaliland and Djibouti over submarine cable linking the coast of East Africa.
“No one or nothing can harm the brotherly relationship between Djibouti & Somaliland. Swimming together rather than sinking together. With full respect for each other,” said Ilyas M. Dawaleh Djiboutian Minister Of Economy and Finance on Twitter
Meanwhile, The Djiboutian Minister of Economy and Finance also reveals the needs to build a common interest in the Horn of Africa “let us build our greater common destiny.HOA must build the principal of «The Power of ONE” Said Minister Dawaleh
On January 23, The submarine cable linking the coast of East Africa has officially landed at La Siesta Beach in Djibouti and the marine installation is underway.
No one or Nothing can harm the brotherly relationship between #Djibouti & #Somaliland.Swimming together rather than sinking together.With full respect to each other, let us build our greater common destiny.HOA must build the principal of «The Power of ONE» https://t.co/jNxugc1WQL
— Ilyas M. Dawaleh (@Ilyasdawaleh) January 25, 2020
The 5,400-kilometer cable system, dubbed Djibouti, Africa Regional Express-1 (DARE1) will link Djibouti, Mogadishu, Mombasa and Bosaso, and will deliver a capacity of up to 30 terabits per second.
It is as a result of a partnership between Djibouti Telecom, Telecom Kenya, SubCom and Somtel, a telecommunication company that operates in the Horn of Africa.
The giant companies have been in negotiation over the last couple of years configuring and designing the cable routes.
In addition to the installation of the trunk, the installation of the two branch legs to the system’s four landing stations has also started.