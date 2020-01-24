Assistant Secretary of State Tibor Nagy’s Visit to Somalia

Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Tibor P. Nagy traveled to Mogadishu, Somalia today. He and Prime Minister Hassan Khayre had a productive meeting in which they discussed security sector reform and economic development.

The Assistant Secretary underscored the United States commitment to supporting efforts of the Somali government to advance peace and prosperity in the region while combatting al Shabaab.

During his visit, the Assistant Secretary also met with civil society representatives, alumni of Department of State public diplomacy exchange programs, and political figures.

The stop in Somalia was one of six countries where the Assistant Secretary emphasized the importance of promoting good governance and strong democratic institutions, advancing regional peace and security, combatting corruption, and forging stronger trade and investment ties.

