UK MP hails Somaliland recognition by Ethiopia, calls on UK government to follow suit

Sir Gavin Williamson, Conservative Member of the UK Parliament for South Staffordshire, hailed the news of Ethiopia’s recognition of Somaliland and called on the UK government “to show leadership and ensure Somaliland is recognized”

“I am delighted that Ethiopia is set to become the first country in Africa to recognize Somaliland. For far too long the UK has not done enough. Now we need to show leadership and ensure Somaliland is recognized by the UK,”Gavin Williamson, who is known for his role in advocating for Somaliland’s recognition, wrote in his X (formerly twitter) account.

He tagged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Cameron, and the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, and stated the need “to lead in creating a global framework for recognition which is an extremely important, strategic step.”

In his address after the signing, Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi emphasized the conscientious responsibility of every president to act in the best interests of his people. Acknowledging Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s request for seaport access for their Naval forces, President Muse Bihi Abdi expressed that Somaliland endured a long quest for official recognition from Ethiopia.

“Today, it is with immense pride, that I announce the mutually beneficial agreement between Somaliland and Ethiopia. In exchange for 20km of sea access for the Ethiopian Naval forces, leased for a period of 50 years. Ethiopia will formally recognize the Republic of Somaliland, setting a precedent as the first nation to extend international recognition to our country.” said President Muse Bihi Abdi.

The Ethiopian government has not issued a formal statement on the subject of recognition, but earlier today, Ambassador Mesganu Arga, State Minister at the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, posted on his X account Somaliland’s official statement that was released last night and said the government “welcome[s] the statement by the government of Somaliland.” AS

SOURCE: HORNDIPLOMAT AND ADDISTANDARD

