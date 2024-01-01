Ethiopia, Somaliland sign “historic” MoU Allowing Ethiopia To Secure Access To Sea

By: Staff writer

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the President of Somaliland Muse Bihi Abdi have signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding in Addis Ababa.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi’s speech at the signing of the MoU with Ethiopia’s PM Abiy Ahmed this afternoon, Somaliland will lease 20 KM of sea to Ethiopia in return for recognition.

“The Federal Republic of Ethiopia is set to become the first African nation to officially recognize the Republic of Somaliland. Additionally, the Republic of Somaliland will lease 20 KM of sea to Ethiopia. Furthermore, Ethiopia will utilize the Berbera Port.”Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi said



The following statement was issued today by the Office of the Prime Minister-Ethiopia

The Memorandum of Understanding for Partnership and Cooperation, between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Somaliland, is intended to serve as a framework for the multisectoral partnership between the two sides.

The Memorandum of Understanding shall pave the way to realize the aspiration of Ethiopia to secure access to the sea and diversify its access to seaports. It also strengthens their security and economic and political partnership.

Furthermore, the Memorandum of Understanding also indicates the pathway to bolster their political and diplomatic relations.

The Memorandum of Understanding reaffirms the principled position of the Ethiopian Government to advance mutual interests through cooperation on the basis of reciprocity.

The Memorandum of Understanding ushers in a new chapter of cooperation and has a huge significance for regional integration in the Horn. It also enables Ethiopia to enhance its role in maintaining regional peace and security.

