Somaliland Calls for Urgent De-escalation of the Red Sea Crisis

By: Staff writer

The government of Somaliland has once again urgently called to resolve the crisis in the Red Sea.

A press release issued today by the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged all parties involved in the crisis to prioritize diplomacy, dialogue, and a peaceful resolution.

“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland continues to follow the escalating crisis in the Red Sea. This volatile situation threatens maritime security, regional stability, and the livelihoods of millions who depend on the vital trade routes of this particular area.” said a ministry statement

“We urge all parties involved in the crisis to prioritize diplomacy, dialogue, and peaceful resolution. We believe in a collaborative approach that prioritizes collective security, respects international law, and addresses the root causes of the conflict and political instability in the region.”

“We call on regional and international actors to play a constructive role in facilitating de-escalation and supporting diplomatic efforts. Our government remains steadfast in welcoming partners who want to engage in our maritime security efforts, so we can ensure the Red Sea remains a safe and prosperous waterway for all.” the statement added

