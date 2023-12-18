Kenya urged to shelter displaced families from Gaza

By: THE STAR

Businessman and human rights activist Nazir Jinnah is now calling on Kenya to step up and play a role in alleviating the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

Jinnah said his call goes beyond political conflicts, emphasizing the urgent need to prioritise human lives and position Kenya as a beacon of hope for those seeking refuge.

“Kenya can extend her compassionate arm and provide sanctuary for the suffering children and their families,” he said in an interview.

He noted that thousands of families are bearing the brunt of the relentless conflict that has spared no one, including young babies, women and journalists.

Jinnah’s plea underscores the moral imperative to protect the lives of the innocent, aligning with Kenya’s historical commitment to humanitarian causes.

“Recognising Kenya’s rich history of hosting refugees and promoting a diverse, multicultural society, I see an opportunity for Kenya to make a significant impact by offering a haven for those affected,” he said.

Jinna said Kenya is home to several refugee camps, hosting thousands of people from war-torn countries like Somalia and DRC.

“Such a move not only resonates with Kenya’s ethos of compassion and empathy but also has the potential to build a stronger economic base through international support,” he said.

Jinnah said Kenya can tap billions of dollars as donations from countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Germany- if it chooses to pursue this “noble initiative”.

An average of 280 Palestinians are dying in Gaza daily, according to Palestinian authorities.

Since the war started, more than 17,000 Palestinians have been killed, while Israel has lost more than 2,000 lives.

Jinnah’s call encourages a reevaluation of preconceived notions, urging innovative solutions to address the pressing needs of displaced families.

“Kenya, with its rich history and capacity for resilience, could become a beacon of hope for those seeking safety and a right to life,” he said.

Jinnah said his vision transcends geopolitics, emphasizing the shared responsibility to protect the vulnerable.

He believes the dire situation in Gaza and Israel necessitates a collective response, adding that his appeal to Kenya opens up new possibilities for solidarity and international cooperation.

“By taking a leading role in alleviating the suffering of affected families, Kenya has the opportunity to showcase its commitment to humanity and set an example for other nations facing similar challenges,” Jinna said.

Like this: Like Loading...