Egypt’s Sisi reelected to third term in office

By: ANADOLU AGENCY

Egypt’s incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi was reelected to a third, six-year term in office till 2023, the country’s electoral commission announced on Monday.

Commission chief Hazem Badawy said 44.7 million Egyptians cast ballots during last week’s presidential elections, out of 67.3 million eligible voters, with a turnout of 66.8%.

“Sisi obtained 89.6 percent of the valid votes,” Badawy added during a press conference held in Cairo.

According to the election commission, presidential candidate Hazem Omar came second to Sisi with 1.9 million votes or 4.5% of the total votes, followed by Farid Zahran with 1.7 million votes (4%) and Abdel-Sanad Yamama with 822.000 votes (1.9%).

Like this: Like Loading...