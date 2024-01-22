Somaliland says it firmly opposes “any external interference

By: Staff writer

In response to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s threatening comments over the Ethiopia-Somaliland Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said Monday it firmly opposes “any External Interference” and encouraged Egypt “to redirect its diplomatic efforts to address ongoing conflicts with its immediate neighbors such as Sudan, Libya, and Gaza.”

“In light of the recent developments, we would like to reiterate Somaliland’s unwavering commitment to resolving regional matters through dialogue and cooperation. Nevertheless, given the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Republic of Somaliland and Ethiopia, we want to reiterate our firm opposition to any external interference,” the statement said.

Somaliland further said it “will continue to engage in diplomatic discussions and collaboration with all countries, to promote peace and development in the Horn of Africa,” and expressed its beliefs that “fostering cooperation will significantly improve the region’s overall stability and pave the way for a more prosperous future, thereby benefiting the well-being of our interconnected communities.”

Full statement: https://mfa.govsomaliland.org/article/government-republic-somaliland-reiterates-its-firm-oppositio?category=press-release

