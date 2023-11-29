Ethiopia bus crash kills 20 near Kenyan border

By: BBC News

Twenty people have died in a bus crash in southern Ethiopia with more than 30 others sustaining injuries, the local authorities have said.

The accident happened in the country’s Oromia region, in a district called Teltale, close to the border with Kenya.

Eighteen of those who are hurt have sustained serious injuries, according to local communication officials.

The bus was travelling from a small town called Milami to a village market nearby when it came off the road, the officials added.

The injured are said to be receiving treatment in two hospitals nearby.

