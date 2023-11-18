Somaliland Marines Found a crashed US military drone 

By: Horndiplomat Staff writer

The Coast Guard of Somaliland in Saylac has found a crashed drone belonging to the US Military that crashed on the coast of Saylac on November 15th.

“Somaliland Coast Guard recovers US Army drone wreckage off Saylac coast in the Red Sea, incident reported on November 15th. The 2nd Base Coast Guard in Sayla confirmed today the wreckage and remains of the plane that crashed. No additional information related to the crash was found by the military. Said the Somaliland Coastal Guard statement

This news comes days after A U.S. Navy warship shot down a drone that was heading toward the ship as it sailed in the southern Red Sea, U.S. officials said

The USS Thomas Hudner, a naval destroyer, was sailing toward the Bab-el-Mandeb strait when the crew saw the drone, which originated in Yemen. The ship shot down the drone over the water. The officials said the crew took action to ensure the safety of U.S. personnel, and there were no casualties or damage to the ship. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing military operations.

According to an initial intelligence assessment, the drone was likely targeting the ship, said one of the officials. The U.S. did not directly blame the Iran-backed Houthi rebels for launching the unmanned aircraft. But the early Wednesday incident comes less than a week after Houthis shot down a U.S. drone over the Red Sea. Officials said the MQ-9 Reaper was in international airspace. The Houthis said it was in Yemeni airspace and was shot down by air defenses. According to the associated press

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

