 US House majority whip Tom Emmer calls on Ilhan Omar to resign for ‘appalling, Somalia-first’ speech

By:Alpha News

In a video widely circulated on social media, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is quoted as allegedly saying, “The U.S. government will only do what Somalians in the U.S. tell them to do! They will do what we want and nothing else. They must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interest of Somalia.”

The video, which shows Rep. Omar speaking in Somali, is accompanied with an English translation of her comments. Alpha News has not independently verified the accuracy of the translation.

We were profoundly surprised, even shocked on discovering the remarks made by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D) of Minnesota in a recent public forum, widely circulated on most social media platforms and attached below for your reference.



The language she employed was regrettably… pic.twitter.com/7Ag9ZafTKY — Ambassador Rhoda J Elmi (@AmbRhodaJElmi) January 28, 2024

Addressing a crowded room full of Somalis waving different Somali flags, Rep. Omar purportedly told the audience, “The woman you sent to Congress is working day and night to protect your interest. She knows your plight and that of Somalia. I am as concerned about Somalia as you guys are. Together we will protect the interests of Somalia.”

Regarding the video, Rep. Tom Emmer, the majority whip of the U.S. House of Representatives, issued a statement to Alpha News saying: “Ilhan Omar’s appalling, Somalia-first comments are a slap in the face to the Minnesotans she was elected to serve and a direct violation of her oath of office. She should resign in disgrace.”

Emmer, a Republican, represents Minnesota’s Sixth Congressional District.

Throughout her speech, Rep. Omar supposedly made repeated references to an ongoing feud involving several east African countries including Somalia, Somaliland, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

Allegedly speaking about the United States’ ability to influence the multi-national dispute, the video’s translation shows Rep. Omar saying, “We live in the U.S., pay taxes in the U.S. and have a real voice. The U.S. is a country where one of your daughters is in Congress to represent your interest. For as long as I am in the U.S. Congress, Somalia will never be in danger, its waters will not be stolen by Ethiopia or others. ”

Additionally, the video’s translation quotes the congresswoman as allegedly saying, “Sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system.”

The event took place Saturday at the Hyatt Hotel in Minneapolis.

Allegedly speaking about Somalis as a group, the video’s translation quotes Rep. Omar as saying, “We are an organized society, brothers and sisters, people of the same blood, people who know they are Somalians first, Muslims second, who protect one another.”

The video appears to show Rep. Omar praise the leadership of Somalia’s current president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, in his fight against other east African countries.

Other alleged quotes from Rep. Omar’s speech at the event include:

“We are people who will never allow someone else to steal our land.”

“Somalia is for Somalis only.”

The video of Rep. Omar’s alleged remarks was first circulated by Ambassador Rhoda J. Elmi, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of Somaliland. In a statement regarding the congresswoman’s speech, Ambassador Elmi said Rep. Omar’s “use of ethno-racist rhetoric didn’t escape attention and left many, with a deep sense of disappointment.”

Appearing to reject the accuracy of her translated remarks, Congresswoman Omar issued a statement saying the interpretation of her words is “not only slanted but completely off.” However, the majority of Rep. Omar’s statement on the subject discussed the multi-national feud in east Africa instead.

Like this: Like Loading...