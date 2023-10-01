Somalia condemns terror attack in Turkish capital Ankara

By:Staff writter

Somalia on Sunday strongly condemned a terror attack foiled by security forces in the capital Ankara, in which two police officers received minor injuries.

“We strongly condemn the attempted terrorist attack on the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ankara. We express our full solidarity with our brother country Türkiye and wish a speedy recovery to those injured. We support Turkey’s fight against terrorism.”Said Villa Somalia’s statement

Meanwhile, Somalia’s president also condemned the terror attack, stating in a post on X: “In Somalia, we stands firmly with the brotherly people & Gov’t of the Republic of Türkiye & strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack in Ankara today. This act of evil cowardice aimed at hurting innocent lives fills us with determination to stand together against terror.”

Like this: Like Loading...