Int’l leaders condemn vile terror attack in Turkish capital Ankara

BY DAILY SABAH WITH AA

world leaders have shown their support for Türkiye and denounced a thwarted terrorist attack in the capital city of Ankara on Sunday morning. During the incident, two police officers sustained minor injuries when one of the two terrorists detonated an explosive device in front of the General Directorate of Security in the city.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama “strongly” condemned the terrorıst attack, saying, “It should help many in Europe to better understand and support Türkiye in its fight against terrorism.”

The Albanian Foreign Ministry and Foreign Minister Igli Hasani also condemned the terrorist attack, expressing full solidarity with Türkiye.

“Saddened to hear about the terrorist attacks in Ankara, Türkiye, but relieved to learn that the intended damage was largely averted by Turkish institutions,” said Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

The Kosovar Foreign Ministry also condemned the attack, saying it stands “in full solidarity with Türkiye and reject any form of terrorist violence.”

Sweden also expressed solidarity with Ankara against the terrorist attack, pledging long-term cooperation with Türkiye in combatting terrorism and wishing the injured a quick and full recovery.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country “strongly” condemns the attack.

“We reaffirm our commitment to long-term cooperation with Türkiye in combatting terrorism and wish for quick and full recovery of the ones injured,” he added.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom stated that the country “stands firm in its long-term commitment and partnership” with Türkiye in fighting all forms of terrorism.

“Shocked by the terrorist attack in Ankara, Türkiye, this morning. Strongly condemn this cowardly attempt to inflict injury and death upon the Turkish people,” European Council President Charles Michel said on X.

He also expressed solidarity with the victims, their families and Türkiye.

The EU has condemned the terrorist attack and expressed solidarity with Türkiye, as well as wishing the injured a speedy recovery, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on X.

“We support Türkiye in its fight against terrorism,” noted Oliver Varhelyi, EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement, wishing a quick recovery for the injured officers.

Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut, head of the EU delegation in Türkiye, also condemned the attack and wished the wounded police officers a speedy recovery.

“I am following the developments in Ankara very carefully. The Italian government strongly condemns all forms of terrorism,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X, adding that Italy stands in full solidarity with Türkiye.

Nacho Sanchez Amor, a Spanish politician and European Parliament member, was among those who condemned the terrorist attack.

“Appalled by the terrorist attack in Ankara today … We condemn all forms of terrorism and stand firmly in support of our friend and ally Türkiye in its fight against it,” British Ambassador to Türkiye Jill Morris said in a post on X.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement condemning the attack.

In a statement, the ministry expressed full solidarity with the Turkish people and government, wishing all injured a speedy recovery.

It reiterated Egypt’s rejection of all forms of terrorism and violence that jeopardize stability and intimidate citizens.

Islamabad has condemned the “heinous” terrorist attack. “Pakistan stands resolutely with our Turkish brethren in their fight against the menace of terrorism,” the country’s embassy in Ankara stated on X.

Caretaker Pakistani Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also said in a separate statement on X: “I have no doubt that under the dynamic leadership of my brother (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, the resolute Turkish nation will emerge ever stronger from this challenge.”

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara also issued a statement on X, saying Washington officials “offer our condolences to those injured and wish them a speedy recovery. We stand in solidarity with Türkiye against terrorism.”

