Terrorists will never succeed in destroying Türkiye’s peace: Erdogan

President Erdogan reaffirms Türkiye’s resilience against those attempting to disrupt its peace and security following a terrorist attack in which two police officers were injured in front of the General Directorate of Security in Ankara.

Terrorists trying to destroy peace and security in Türkiye will never succeed, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

Erdogan’s remarks came after two police officers were injured when one of two terrorists blew himself up in front of the General Directorate of Security in the Turkish capital of Ankara on Sunday morning.

In his opening speech to the new legislative year of the Parliament, Erdogan said today’s terrorist act, in which two criminals were neutralised thanks to the timely intervention of the police, was a “final flutters of terrorism.”

He added that the burden of instilling morale in terror groups with political calculations will be very heavy.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at reopening of parliament:



– Türkiye has made great progress in terms of development

– We no longer live in a country where parliament shut down and coups implemented

– Our new duty is to make sure that we have a new civilian constitution pic.twitter.com/y4TqFt14I3 — TRT World (@trtworld) October 1, 2023

Two police officers suffered minor injuries when one of the two terrorists blew himself up in front of the General Security Department, while the other terrorist was “neutralised” by security forces at the entrance.

The injured police officers are still being treated, and their injuries are not life-threatening, according to the Turkish interior minister.

Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.

