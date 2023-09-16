Somalia PM inaugurates the first Somali National ID Conference

By:Sonna

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre inaugurated the first Somalia National Identification Registration Agency Conference on the International Day of Identification which corresponds to the 16th of September.

The prime Minister has extended a heartfelt appreciation to all partners involved, with a special acknowledgment for the exceptional leadership and hardworking staff of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA).

The Prime Minister reiterated that the inception of the National ID will help the Somali people overcome myriad socio-economic challenges that hinder their development potential while advancing democracy and the rule of law.

PM Barre further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure that Somali citizens enjoy equal rights, with regard to the participation of all national commitments.

PM Hamza said, “Today marks a great day for Somalia as we finally lay the foundations of a reliable national identification system that is recognized worldwide”.

The conference which was held in Mogadishu was attended by government officials, Somali businessmen, parts of the Somali community and international partners.

The Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation who is on the frontlines to encourage the locals to fight against the Al-Shabaab terrorists sent a video message and said that National ID is not only a piece of plastic but it represents access to essential services like healthcare, education, elections and economic opportunities to the Somali people.

“A National Identification System is a powerful tool in our fight against extremism, providing a sense of belonging and identity to our citizens,” he added.

Somalia Minister of Education, Farah Sheikh Abdikadir also delivered a keynote at the Somali National Identification Conference (SNIC), emphasizing the crucial role of the identification system in advancing educational services and building a robust human capital for the country’s future.

The Director General of NIRA, Abdiwali Abdulle Timacade who gave few words at the conference underlines that the ID system is far more than a card; it represents trust, security, and progress. It is a tool to empower Somali citizens, stimulate economic growth, and bolster our national security.

Other attendees who spoke at the conference include the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, Catriona Laiga and the World Bank country manager Kristina Svensson.

Mrs. Svensson expressed her delight at witnessing the significant progress made in establishing an inclusive and trustworthy national identification system for Somalia.

Catriona delivered her remarks during the inaugural session of SNIDC, expressing profound enthusiasm at the sight of this remarkable achievement by the Somali government.

The people who attended the conference have all shown optimism toward the launch of the first Somali National ID conference opening in Mogadishu. The Prime Minister, the Ministers, the International Community, the Businessmen and all the attendees agreed that the National ID will also help in the fight to eradicate the Al-Shabaab terrorists and put an end to their cruelty and ruthlessness.

Like this: Like Loading...