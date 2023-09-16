Polish man arrested in Kenya with $22,000 worth heroin

By:BBC

Kenyan detectives have arrested a Polish drug trafficking suspect with $22,000 (£18,000) worth of heroin at the main airport in the capital, Nairobi.

Arkadiusz Stanislaw, the suspect, was arrested moments before boarding a Hungary-bound Egyptian airline at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Police have detained the suspect who is awaiting to be arraigned in court.

Kenya’s Director of Anti-Narcotics Directorate Margaret Karanja warns that all drug suspects will be treated with the “severity” of the law, regardless of their roles in the trade.

The east African country is a key transit point for drugs from the Middle East to the West.

Like this: Like Loading...