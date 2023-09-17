Somaliland condemns Somalia lawmakers’ Las Anod visit

The Somaliland government on Saturday strongly condemned a visit this week by ministers and lawmakers from the federal government of Somalia and Puntland state to Las Anod town, the capital of the Sool region.

The following statement was issued today by the Somaliland Ministry of Interior Affairs

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland condemns the recent visit to Lasanod, the capital city of Somaliland’s Sool region, by Federal Somalia MPs and other government officials.

This visit is a clear provocation and a breach of Somaliland’s territorial integrity. The Sool region is an integral part of Somaliland and the recent visit by Federal Somalia officials is a flagrant violation of Somaliland’s sovereignty and undermines the region’s peace and stability.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has repeatedly stated that the Las’anod conflict has been used by external forces to incite violence and destabilize Somaliland’s Sool region by exploiting clan sentiments.

The recent visit of a Somalia delegation fueled these sentiments further, as officials openly propagated and encouraged the adoption of ancestral tribal borders, undermining Somaliland’s clearly defined international borders.

These provocations against the Republic of Somaliland endanger the overall stability of the Horn of Africa region and the Somaliland Government will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its people, the integrity of its sovereignty, and the sustenance of peace in the region. Furthermore, the Government of Somaliland is gravely concerned about the threats posed by Al-Shabaab and its allies who are expanding their reach and increasing

their presence in Las’anod city as they are reportedly planning to establish a new operational base in the Sool region.

This would present a significant threat in allowing terrorist organizations to further enhance the spread of extremist ideology and influence in the region. The Government of Somaliland reaffirms its commitment to protect the security and stability of the Republic of Somaliland against all who threaten Somaliland and the Horn of Africa.

Like this: Like Loading...