Quint group affirms support for Somalia’s stability

Representatives of Qatar, Somalia, Türkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America met in Doha on Monday 5th of June 2023, in their 3rd meeting to discuss the current situation in Somalia, particularly the security, political and humanitarian issues.

The partners affirmed their support for the Federal Government of Somalia to achieve security and stability in the current situation, and discuss ways to enhance confidence-building, and capacity-building, and emphasize coordination of counterterrorism and international security assistance. They welcomed the Federal Government of Somalia’s commitment to strengthening its security sector capacity and preparations to assume responsibility from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia by December 2024. To this end, they agreed to strengthen their coordination efforts and to work with other international partners and friends of Somalia. They discussed the importance of a security conference later this year to set out a pathway for a sustainable, affordable security architecture and stability post-2024.

The partners discussed the importance of ensuring stability and good governance in areas liberated from al-Shabaab and committed to improving the coordination of assistance in support of Somali-led stabilization efforts. The Federal Government of Somalia offered to share with the partners an approach to coordinate stabilization efforts in Somalia.

They also affirmed their continued political support to Somalia’s efforts to meet the technical benchmarks on weapons and ammunition management to enable the UN Security Council to fully lift the arms controls on the Somali Federal Government.

The Partners affirmed their support for the Somali National Consultative Council (NCC) process to promote political reconciliation and delineate government responsibilities to ensure stability in Somalia. The partners support the Federal Government of Somalia’s commitment and all efforts to de-escalate and end the conflict in and around Lascanood and called on all parties to reach and adhere to a ceasefire agreement and engage in inclusive dialogue and peaceful dispute resolution.

They also agreed that continued progress on public sector financial management will be necessary to ensure that Somalia remains on track to complete the debt relief process and to plan for effective economic governance thereafter.

The partners called on the international community to continue to support the urgent humanitarian needs of the Somali people, and they emphasized the importance of allowing unhindered humanitarian access, especially during the current situation in Somalia, as well as supporting wider climate resilience

The partners agreed to continue work within these areas and reconvene in Türkiye, for ongoing discussions and to take stock of progress.

