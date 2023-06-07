Ugandan president pledges to push for peace initiative on Russia-Ukraine conflict

By: Xinhua AGency

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said late Monday that he, together with his African counterparts, will push for dialogue in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“This war affects all of us, and it can get worse than it is now. It is threatening world peace plus the sanctions that have impacted banking and marine transport, among others,” Museveni said in a tweet.

He said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday hosted a virtual meeting of the Presidents of the African Peace Initiative, in collaboration with the Brazzaville Foundation, a civil society organization facilitating diplomatic meetings in preparation for African Peace Mission to Ukraine-Russia conflict, to discuss how Africa can facilitate a peaceful resolution through open dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

“Since we in Africa have our own perspective, we can share with them how we have solved our problems here. Africa has good credentials in solving disputes, like that of South Africa (Apartheid), Congo, Somalia, etc,” Museveni said. “I, therefore, pledge our support and contribution to the peace process through dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.”

