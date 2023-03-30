U.S President Joe Biden nominates new ambassador to Somalia

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Richard H. Riley to be the next U.S. Ambassador to Somalia.

Riley will serve as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, replacing Larry André, who has served as the U.S. Ambassador to Somalia since January 2022.

Richard H. Riley, IV, is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service class of Minister-Counselor. He serves as Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa, Canada.

Previously, Riley was the Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General in Peshawar, Pakistan. He has also served in senior leadership assignments such as Charge d’Affaires, ad interim, and Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, Assistant Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Sana’a, Yemen, and Senior Civilian Representative (Team Leader) at the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Nangahar Province, Afghanistan.

Earlier, he was Deputy Director of the Office of Egypt and Levant Affairs at the Department of State, Senior Coordinator for Democracy and Human Rights at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, and Deputy Team Leader of the Provincial Reconstruction Team in Dhi Qar (Nassiriyah), Iraq.

Riley has also served in London, England, Moscow, Russia, Beijing and Chengdu, China, and Kingston, Jamaica.

