The first Somaliland Health Information System at Hargeisa Group Hospital launched

The Somaliland Health Information System (Somaliland HIS) officially launched at Hargeisa Group Hospital in March 2023. This system was developed by Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) together with Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital(KMUH). It marks a milestone in the digitalization of healthcare system in Somaliland.

The system was customized according to the needs of Somaliland and has a simple and user-friendly interface. Hospital staff who used the system for the first time were able to learn how to use it within 30 minutes. Additionally, after registration, patients will receive a personal health card which can be used for medical treatment at different hospitals. Medical records can also be accessed across different hospitals in the future. The system will also upload medical records to the Ministry of Health Development for decision making. For expanding Somaliland HIS network, this system will also be implemented at the other hospitals in the near future.

A friend in need is a friend indeed. Taiwan is willing to deepen “Mutual Benefit and Mutual Assistance” cooperation with Somaliland and other countries in East Africa to benefit the peoples.

