Türkiye condemns ‘vile attack’ on Quran, Turkish flag in Denmark

Türkiye has strongly condemned a “vile attack” on the Muslim holy book, the Quran, and a Turkish flag in Denmark.

Denouncing the late Friday incident as a “hate crime,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that Ankara will never accept such “vile actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of expression.”

-Strongly condemns attack targeting #Quran & our flag in Denmark

– This act clearly revealed that Islamophobia, discrimination, xenophobia have reached alarming level in Europe

The ministry urged Danish authorities to take immediate action against the perpetrators, along with concrete measures to prevent further provocations that threaten social harmony and peaceful coexistence.

