OIC slams Swedish extremist’s burning of Quran copy

By:ANADOLU AGENCY

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday strongly condemned the burning of a copy of the holy Quran by a Swedish extremist.

The OIC said in a statement that such an act contradicts “international efforts to spread the values of tolerance, moderation, and renunciation of extremism.”

It also reiterated its condemnation of such “reprehensible acts that some extremists deliberately commit.”

The intergovernmental organization of 57 countries, headquartered in Jeddah, urged concerned governments around the world to “take effective measures to prevent its recurrence.”

The OIC emphasized the importance of adhering to the UN Charter in terms of promoting and encouraging respect for, and observance of, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all at the global level.

On Wednesday, a person identified as Salwan Momika burned a copy of the Muslim holy book under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque.

The extremist’s provocative act was timed to coincide with Eid al-Adha, one of the major Islamic religious festivals celebrated by Muslims worldwide.

The “crime” of burning a Quran copy elicited widespread condemnation from the Islamic world, including Türkiye, Jordan, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, Senegal, Morocco, and Mauritania.

The US, for its part, described the act as “deeply disrespectful” but stopped short of condemning it.

*Writing by Ahmed Asmar

