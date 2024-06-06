Somalia elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council

The Security Council adopts resolution 2657 (2022) extending the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) until 31 October 2023. The resolution was adopted with 14 votes in favour and one abstention (China).

 

By:Staff writer

Somalia has been elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, following a vote on Thursday in the General Assembly. Somalia received 179 votes from the General Assembly.

Somalia will hold the seat for two years, 2025-2026. Somali diplomatic office at the UN said the country will use its term on the UNSC to “uphold international law and the amplification of all voices within the Council.”

Meanwhile, Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, and Panama also elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council .

