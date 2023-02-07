International partners call immediate de-escalation violence Lasanod

International partners* are gravely concerned about the current violence in Laascaanood that has resulted in civilian casualties, including children.

We call for an immediate de-escalation of violence, the protection of civilians, unimpeded humanitarian access and for tensions to be resolved peacefully through dialogue.

*African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Belgium, Denmark, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU) Delegation, Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Poland, Qatar, Russian Federation, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Türkiye, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States and United Nations.

