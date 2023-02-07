Somaliland Council of Ministers’ statement regarding the situation in Las’Anod

By: Somaliland Presidency

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi called an extra-ordinary Cabinet Meeting this afternoon at the Presidential Palace. Chaired by the President and accompanied by the Vice President Abdirahman Abdilahi Ismail (Sailici), the meeting was to assess the situation in Laas Anod.

At the end of the meeting, the Cabinet issued the following statement:

● To the Somaliland people and the international community, the Ministerial Council will always be a strong pillar for peace and stability. Somaliland is ready to resolve the situation in Laas Anod through dialogue and mediation.

● Immediate aid will be given to all those displaced by the crisis. We call on the international community to contribute to the aid.

● Somaliland is at war with international terrorist groups that have for some time been plotting terrorism acts in Laas Anod.

● We need to cooperate to end the violence in Laas Anod before it affects the stability of the Horn of Africa and the world.

● We call on all traditional elders, scholars, businessmen, women, youth and anyone else interested in the safety and stability of Laas Anod to take part in bringing peace to the city.

● The National Army of the Republic of Somaliland successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on a military base today.

● Somaliland will take actions against any armed groups intending to create instability in Laas Anod.

Nasir Yusuf Dahir

Director of Press and Media Department of the Presidency

