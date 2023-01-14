U.S. HoA Joint Task Force set for training exercise in Somaliland

Press -release by U.S. EMBASSY IN SOMALIA

On January 13, U.S. Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) personnel conducted a site survey visit to the port of Berbera. The visit comes in advance of the U.S.-led multinational military training exercise Justified Accord scheduled for February 2023.

Justified Accord is designed to increase multinational cooperation in crisis response and counterterrorism operations and prepare regional partners for UN and African Union-mandated missions. In addition to the port of Berbera, Justified Accord exercises will take place in Botswana, Djibouti, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda with the participation from 20 partner nations, including Somalia.

The U.S. military routinely surveys potential operating locations to prepare for contingencies and exercise readiness or adjust force posture as directed.

Like this: Like Loading...