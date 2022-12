Turkish president receives Senegalese counterpart

By: Mohamed Duale

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met on Nov. 20 with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall.

Erdoğan welcomed Sall with an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara.

According to Anadolu Agency , The leaders dined together following a closed-door meeting.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Trade Mehmet Muş, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidency Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın and Presidency Defense Industry Head İsmail Demir were also present at the dinner.

SOURCE: ANADOLU & HORNDIPLOMAT

