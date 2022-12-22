Somaliland: Unprecedented docking of massive container ship at Berbera Port following the expansion of harbour

By M.A. Egge

The expansion of the harbour has seen one of the world’s largest container ships now be able to dock at Berbera International Port.

The arrival of MV APL Newyor Loa has seen the aspiration of the Berbera Port being achieved following recent expansions to international standards such that the 328 meters long was able to dock at the harbor on Monday.

The manager of the Somaliland Ports Authority, Eng. Said Hassan Abdilahi acknowledged that it was the first time that a massive container ship docked at Berbera Port.

Terming it a milestone, he said, “It is a historic day. The largest ship ever docked at Berbera Port today (Monday) docked at Berbera Port. The ship is 328 meters long. We have been working to make this project a reality. After a lot of hard work, the big ship operators were satisfied with the change we made at Berbera Port”.

The official lauded the president and all who were concerned with the concerted efforts whose projects were expansions and modernization of the port cater as per international standards.

He was hopeful that similar and even bigger one will follow suit.

A spokesperson for DP World said that it was an honour for the company that such a magnitude of ships docks at Berbera port.

Like this: Like Loading...